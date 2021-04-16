Gambia: Man, 30, Stabbed to Death in NBR, Suspect On the Run

15 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police in the North Bank Region (NBR) have again launched a massive manhunt for Musa Faal, a Senegalese, who allegedly stabbed one Cheikh Gueye to death, The Point has been informed.

The incident occurred at Kerr Ali village, a border village between The Gambia and Senegal.

An anonymous source who confirmed the development to The Point said both the deceased and the accused are Senegalese.

"I can confirm to you that the deceased and the suspect quarrelled at a bar at Kerr Ali village which led to the duo fighting," our source said, adding: "The suspect decided to take a knife and stabbed the deceased multiple times leaving him (Cheikh Gueye) in a pool of blood."

