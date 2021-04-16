Gambia: BCC, Texas-Based Council to Strengthen Ties

In bid to strengthen ties based on mutual trust and understanding, Banjul City Council (BCC) and Saginaw City in Texas, United States of America have vowed to deepen their ties, as both councils have shown commitment to joining efforts for the greater good of their people.

If all goes well, The Gambia will be first country in West Africa to cement relationship with the Texas-based Council.

Saginaw Mayor, Todd Flippo, a research scientist, explained that the city currently has a populationof about 25,000 with an expected population growth of 30, 000 in the next few years.

He disclosed that the city's largest neighboris Fort Worth, with a population of about one million people and is well known for its cultural heritage thus widely referred to as 'Cow Town' for its American old-west culture.

For her part, Rohey Malick Loweused the opportunity to thank the Mayor, and the entire people of Saginaw City and the brain behind the initiative Abdoulie Jarju for his efforts.

She informed that they expect more good news as development unfolds.

Meanwhile, the people of Banjul as well as staff of Banjul City Council are excited with the recent development, which they believe, will help sell Banjul also known as the City of Light at the international level.