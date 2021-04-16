Gambia: Green Land FC Shock Nema Su FC in Sukuta Noran Tourney

Green Land FC over the weekend defeated Nema Su FC 1-0 in the 2021 Sukuta noran football tournament played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium.

The Green boys claimed the vital three points following their hard-fought victory over Nema Su FC.

Nema Su FC must win their remaining group matches to keep their chances of reaching the quarterfinal of the 2021 Sukuta noran football tournament.

In the other scores, Nema City beat Ventors 2-1 while Wolveshamton FC defeated Santos FC on the same score line.

Salagi FC drew goalless with Future Stars FC while Atlas FC thumped FC Twente 2-0.