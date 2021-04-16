Gambia: HGCF Supports Njongon Community Clinic With Medical Items

Helping Gambian Children Foundation (HGCF), a Holland-based charity recently presented medial items to Njongon Community Clinic in the Lower Nuimi District, North Bank Region.

The items are worth thirty thousand dalasis (D30,000).

Abdoulie Bah, president of HGCF Gambia explained the aims of the charity, which he said, is to support the country'shealth care sector.

"For now, we intend to support the clinic with medical items every two months. We wanted to do more but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic we could only get the clinic the donated items."

Jallow said that after the pandemic they also intend to help in the expansion and development of the clinic.

Mr Bah thanked the community of Njongon for their cooperation and efforts towards the development of the clinic.

Momodou Lamin Joof also known as Master Joof said the medical items would not only benefit Njongon, but its surrounding communities as well.

He assured donors that the items would be used for itsintended purpose, while thanking the youth of the community both home and in the Diaspora for their commitment and assistance.

Sulayman Joof, project coordinator for the village expressed delight with the assistance and thanked the donors for the gesture.

He informed the donors that they exceeded their expectations.

Isatou Sarr widely known as YaJufo on behalf of women thanked HGCF and urged the community to maintain the unity among them.

Tumbul K. Manneh, a Community Health Nurse (CHN) Midwife described the items as life saving and further advised the community to make best use of them.