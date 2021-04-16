West Africa: ECOWAS Citizens President in Gambia Calls for Preservation of Peace, Security

The president of ECOWAS Citizens in The Gambia Michel Pokpaye Kuivogui has called on all ECOWAS citizens in the Gambia to join in efforts of the Gambia government to preserve and maintain peace and security.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly elected president of the Mauritanian Community in The Gambia in Banjul on Monday, Mr. Kuivogui also urged ECOWAS citizens to respect law and order of the country while calling for unity among members.

"I am calling on all ECOWAS citizens to support the efforts of the government in terms of peace and security preservation, is very, very important," he said.

"I want us to be united. I want us to abide by the laws of the country. It's very important and I want us to have it at the back of our mind that Gambia is our country."

The ECOWAS citizens' head described the relationship among different ECOWAS communities in The Gambia as cordial adding the more reason why other nationals attended the Mauritanian event.

He called for unity among ECOWAS citizens, saying "anywhere I go, I ask ECOWAS citizens to be united because our motto even is ECOWAS we are one, we have to be together."

"Gambia is our host country, so anything we'll do in the sub region, any development we'll do, it will start in the Gambia."

The ECOWAS Citizens of the Gambia was recently established with the sole aim of promoting unity among all citizens of the subregion; to promote and advocate for better socio economic development among member states and people.