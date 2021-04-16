North Africa: WWF North Africa Launches People and Cork Project

Tunis/Tunisia — The project People and cork "Improving the values of the cork oak cultural landscape in favor of local community development in the cork forests of the Kroumirie-Mogods region" was launched Thursday by WWF North Africa via the zoom platform.

The project seeks to contribute to the restoration of the forest landscape of the cork oak which is degrading in the cork forests of the Kroumirie Mogods region and enhancing this national heritage

Project Coordinator at the WWF North Africa Imen Khemiri said the project seeks to promote cultural and natural practices of traditional and sustainable uses of cork oak forests in Kroumirie-Mogods.

It also aims to promote the region's forestry potential through communication, advocating policies supporting research and promotion of sustainable and innovative economic initiatives.

"It is a 24-month project (January 2021-December 2022), which targets the Kroumirie-Mogods region including three governorates (Jendouba, Beja and Bizerte). It will be implemented with a budget of €150,000 mobilised by the Mava Foundation »she added.

This project aims to optimize the involvement of local populations in preserving the national potential of the cork oak by enhancing knowledge on the links between cultural practices and biodiversity as well as strengthening local capacities for improving management practices and sustainability of the cork oak forest landscape.

The project coordinator also said a museum dedicated to the valorisation of the cork oak will be created in Tabarka in partnership with the municipality. A communication strategy and a landscape catalog of the cork grove will be developed and 'a WILD TUNISIA labeling system in the cork oak landscape will be devised.