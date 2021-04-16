North Africa: WWF North Africa Launches People and Cork Project

15 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The project People and cork "Improving the values of the cork oak cultural landscape in favor of local community development in the cork forests of the Kroumirie-Mogods region" was launched Thursday by WWF North Africa via the zoom platform.

The project seeks to contribute to the restoration of the forest landscape of the cork oak which is degrading in the cork forests of the Kroumirie Mogods region and enhancing this national heritage

Project Coordinator at the WWF North Africa Imen Khemiri said the project seeks to promote cultural and natural practices of traditional and sustainable uses of cork oak forests in Kroumirie-Mogods.

It also aims to promote the region's forestry potential through communication, advocating policies supporting research and promotion of sustainable and innovative economic initiatives.

"It is a 24-month project (January 2021-December 2022), which targets the Kroumirie-Mogods region including three governorates (Jendouba, Beja and Bizerte). It will be implemented with a budget of €150,000 mobilised by the Mava Foundation »she added.

This project aims to optimize the involvement of local populations in preserving the national potential of the cork oak by enhancing knowledge on the links between cultural practices and biodiversity as well as strengthening local capacities for improving management practices and sustainability of the cork oak forest landscape.

The project coordinator also said a museum dedicated to the valorisation of the cork oak will be created in Tabarka in partnership with the municipality. A communication strategy and a landscape catalog of the cork grove will be developed and 'a WILD TUNISIA labeling system in the cork oak landscape will be devised.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.