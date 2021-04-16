Nigeria: YouTube Shuts Down Channel Promoting Televangelist TB Joshua's Violent 'Conversion Therapy'

analysis

In response to openDemocracy's enquiries about TB Joshua's controversial exorcisms, YouTube terminated his channel. Facebook says it has removed certain posts, but a number are still visible, and MultiChoice, which broadcasts his 24-hour channel, did not respond.

Pastor TB Joshua, the controversial Nigerian televangelist, hits Mary Okoye's head and she falls to the floor. When she gets up, he hits her again and tells her to call her "second", another woman he refers to as Okoye's "wife".

Joshua slaps and pushes Okoye and the unnamed woman at least 16 times and tells Okoye: "There is a spirit disturbing you. She has transplanted herself into you. It is the spirit of woman."

This scene, which appears in a video uploaded to YouTube in April 2018, then changes to events a week later. Okoye, accompanied by her mother and two sisters, testifies before Joshua and his congregation that "the spirit of woman" had been destroying her life. But now, thanks to Joshua's intervention, she has "no affection whatsoever" for her "second" and "now I have affections for men".

The video has been watched more than 1.5 million times on TB Joshua Ministries' YouTube channel. It appeared first...