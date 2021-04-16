Nigeria Records Zero Covid-19 Deaths in Three Consecutive Days

16 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The fatality toll in the country remains 2,061 in total with no deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday as it was in the previous 48 hours.

This is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) Thursday night.

Daily deaths from COVID-19 has drastically declined in the past two weeks.

Only three deaths have been reported from the pneumonia-like disease in Nigeria in the past two weeks.

The total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria rose to 164,080 on Thursday with 80 new cases recorded in 12 states, according to NCDC data.

Nigeria has had a steady run of low infection figures in the past one month.

Specifics

The 80 new cases were reported from 12 states: Lagos-29, Rivers-19, Zamfara-6, Akwa Ibom-4, Edo-4, Osun-4, Plateau-4, Ogun-3, Kano-3, Nasarawa-2 and FCT-1 Oyo-1.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 164,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to the NCDC, over 154,285 patients have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 8,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria received nearly 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine produced by <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/455294-17000-receive-first-jab-of-astrazeneca-so-far-in-enugu-official.html">Oxford-AstraZeneca</a> through the WHO-led COVAX initiative on March 3rd.

It began the inoculation drive on March 5, and so far over a million people have been vaccinated, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The current phase covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Amid concerns over the efficacy of the vaccine, Faisal Shuaib, the head of the agency, said no Nigerian has developed any known severe side effects following the vaccination.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

