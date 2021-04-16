South Africa: Guidelines, Not Residents' Wishes, Are Followed When Managing Baboons in Cape Town's Urban Areas

16 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Felicity Purchase

Alderman Felicity Purchase, councillor for ward 69, has written the following response to Taryn Blyth's op-ed published by Daily Maverick. Request for comment on sections of Blyth's op-ed was directed at Mike Gibson, a resident: however, the City of Cape Town responded instead because it had arranged and hosted the meeting in question. It added that it wanted to provide a 'factual account' of the meeting since Purchase has access to the minutes and co-chaired the meeting. It said Gibson 'has no record of the meeting'.

'It's like a bomb has been dropped': Cape authorities pass the buck after well-known baboon is put to death

We publish Purchase's response in full:

I co-chaired the said CARBS meeting in person, on 9 March 2021, at the Fish Hoek council chambers. I want to state that the comments below are not a true reflection of the discussions that took place during that meeting.

The death of Philemon: My response as a Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons

The meeting was attended by about 20 people, among them stakeholders, primate experts, City officials and residents who represent suburbs in the South that are in close proximity to baboons' natural habitat.

The version below (that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.