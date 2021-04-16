South Africa: The Death of Philemon - My Response As a Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons

16 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Taryn Blyth

The suburban war being waged against baboons appears to be getting a shot in the arm from City of Cape Town officials while being enabled by a small core of disgruntled Cape Peninsula residents. This 'man versus nature' stance not only threatens the existence of baboons in the area, but also grossly undermines the efforts of environmentalists and the credibility of conservation in the region.

I have been a Councillor Appointed Representative for Baboons (CARBS) in the Scarborough, Cape Town area since the end of 2019. I have attended many CARBS meetings during that time and witnessed the circumstances around some of the more publicly notorious killings and removals of baboons. I am left with certain distressing impressions:

The CARBS system is meaningless -- we have no voice and the public has no voice through us.

The City of Cape Town has no interest in the welfare or survival of baboon troops on the peninsula -- the baboons are nothing more than a financially burdensome nuisance to it.

The various role players -- ward councillors, researchers, representatives from city biodiversity, service providers and baboon researchers -- have no qualms about deliberately misleading the public and CARBS representatives.

The interests of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.