Malawi Parliament Hands Over K6.2bn Covid-19 Money Abuse Report to Public

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara symbolically handed over the K6.2 billion report on abuse of Covid-19 money to the public.

However, the public will wait a little longer when parliament meets, debate, adopts and gazettes it, it is when they can hear formally details of the report.

As of now, it has been handed to the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of parliament.

Gotani Hara said in an address to journalists, the decision to share information on the audit report has been done due to overwhelming public interest.

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Shadreck Namalomba concurred with the Speaker on huge public interest in the report.

He said the House will follow the right processes adding that the committee had already started investigating the matter based on the report by the Ombudsman and the report will assist the committee in that endeavour.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has clarified that Parliament will not release the report because august House procedures still dictate that the report has to be tabled in Parliament.

She said the report cannot be made public before it has been gazzeted.

The Speaker said as per procedure, the minister of finance was supposed to present the report in the House but since parliament is not meeting that process has failed.

Hara added that since parliament is a House of laws and can't break the same laws, the finance minister presented the report to the Speaker because of its urgency and the Speaker has referred the report to PAC.

Hara said the minister will still present the report in the immediate coming meeting of parliament.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.