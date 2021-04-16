Botswana: Night Clubs Exempted From Payment of Liquor License Renewal

Gaborone — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has exempted Discotheques/Night Club license holders from payment of Liquor License renewal and accrued penalty fees for a period of two years effective April 2020 to March 2022.

A press release from the ministry says the decision to exempt the said businesses from payment of renewal fees and penalty fees thereof, is to cushion them, as they were financially disadvantaged due COVID-19 pandemic.

The media release says the necessary legal processes to facilitate the exemption are being finalised.

For further clarity, concerned parties are kindly advised to contact MITI public relations office at 3601209/374/330/318 or by email at MITIPRU@gov.bw or Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Facebook page.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>