Botswana: Night Clubs Exempted From Payment of Liquor License Renewal

15 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has exempted Discotheques/Night Club license holders from payment of Liquor License renewal and accrued penalty fees for a period of two years effective April 2020 to March 2022.

A press release from the ministry says the decision to exempt the said businesses from payment of renewal fees and penalty fees thereof, is to cushion them, as they were financially disadvantaged due COVID-19 pandemic.

The media release says the necessary legal processes to facilitate the exemption are being finalised.

For further clarity, concerned parties are kindly advised to contact MITI public relations office at 3601209/374/330/318 or by email at MITIPRU@gov.bw or Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Facebook page.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.