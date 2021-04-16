Botswana: Seven Senior Officers Move

15 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Elias Magosi has announced promotions, deployments and transfers of senior public officers.

Mr Thato Raphaka has been deployed to the National Strategy Office as Deputy Director General within the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration;

Ms Grace Muzila has been transferred to the Ministry of Health and Wellness as Permanent Secretary. Mr Gaeimelwe Goitsemang has been transferred to the Ministry of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development as Permanent Secretary.

Mr Kabelo Ebineng has been transferred to the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration as Deputy Coordinator, Government Implementation and Coordination Office while Ms Pearl Ramokoka has been deployed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration;

Ms Ellen Richard-Madisa has been appointed on promotion to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security while Mr Kgomotso Abi has been transferred to the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration as Coordinator of Public Service Reforms. The promotion, deployments and transfers above take effect immediately.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

