Botswana: Women National Team Prepares for Awcon,Cosafa

Gaborone — Botswana Women Football National Team is on a fitness regimen in preparation for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers in June 2021.

Having lost to Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Tuesday, the team is working hard to capitalise on the player's fitness during the upcoming AWCON and COSAFA games.

BFA spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane said the players were responding well to efforts by the team's coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang who had focused on ensuring that the team was in a good condition and ready to compete despite dry game time locally.

"We are anticipating to play COSAFA senior woman championship and we are also looking forward to play AWCON women championship qualifiers," he said.

For her part, Nkutlwisang who is concerned about the team's fitness on the field commended the players for having put up a daring yet friendly clash during their encounter with Banyana Banyana.

"As the match progressed, I could see that my players were getting tired, our fitness level is not yet at par", she said.

She, however, praised the team saying this was all part of the journey to full fitness.

The coach said the team played its first competitive game after a four-month hiatus of no football action.

Nkutlwisang has, however, intensified her squad for the upcoming games by calling to camp the experienced trio of Bonang Othagile, Nondi Matlhasela, and Masego Montsho. Meanwhile

Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis said the friendly match came at the right time as it gave her players all the much-needed opportunity to test themselves.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>