Liberia: Pres. Weah Meets Nguesso, Extolls Invaluable Partnership

President George Manneh Weah has extolled the invaluable partnership he has forged with Congo-Brazzaville's President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, over the last few years when he sought to become President of Liberia. He said the counsel of the Congolese Leader contributed to his 2017 victory.

The Liberian President spoke on Thursday, April 15, 2021 when he paid a courtesy call on the leader of the Central African nation. President Weah and delegation are in Brazzaville to attend Friday's inauguration of President Nguesso.

Addressing reporters at the State House, the Liberian Chief Executive spoke of the fatherly figure that President Nguesso has been to him. He said as a young leader of Africa's oldest independent country, working in a cooperative and collaborative manner with the older generation of the continent's leaders, the likes of Nguesso, is an opportunity for him to share his experience and get critical insight.

President Weah and his Congolese counterpart have exchanged views on security and other bilateral and continental matters, while committing to remain engaged for the common good of both countries and the continent at large.