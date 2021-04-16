Tanzania: Performance of Tanzanian Shares Down As Prices Fall

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which tracks the performance of local firms at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) equity market closed in red on Tuesday as prices of two counters fell.

The index closed down at 3,502.78 points from 3,517.67 points on Monday April 12, 2021, according to the DSE market reports. While stock prices for other local firms remain unchanged save for Nicol which increased slightly by 2.6 percent, CRDB and Tanga Cement closed down by 6.52 percent and 1.25 percent respectively. CRDB Bank Plc lost over Sh39 billion in equity capital as the lender's stock value dropped to Sh215 from Sh230, which was the closing price on Monday.

The counter's total market capitalization plunged to Sh561.55 billion from Sh600.72 billion that was recorded on Monday.

Tanga Cement stock was sold at Sh400 per share down from Sh405 of the preceding day. As a result the counter lost Sh320 million to close with Sh25.47 billion from Sh25.79 billion.

However, stock for an investment company Nicol gained slightly to close at Sh195 per share from Sh190 on Monday.

CRDB counter which was the top market mover had 1,136,021 shares traded at a weighted average price of Sh215 per share in 32 deals, recording a total turnover of Sh244.15 million.

Tanga Cement had 10,870 shares traded at a weighted average price of Sh400 per share in six deals, with a turnover of Sh4.34 million.

Other active counters include DSE, which had 12,354 shares traded at Sh1, 060 per share in five deals while JATU had 240 shares traded at Sh1,680 per share in four deals. MCB counter had 10 shares traded at Sh450 per share in a single deal.

Nicol counter had 8,660 shares traded at Sh195 per share in two deals, TBL Plc counter had 10 shares traded at Sh10, 400 per share in a single deal, TPCC counter had 9 shares traded at Sh2,700 per share in three deals while Vodacom traded 10 shares at weighted average price of Sh740 per share in single deal.