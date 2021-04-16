South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Welcomes Progress Towards Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works Upgrade

press release

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, welcomed the progress that has been made towards the upgrade of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works to restore it from its severely deteriorated state.

Minister Sisulu visited the facility on 14 April 2021 to conduct an inspection at the plant and to have first-hand information with regards to ensure the facility operates optimally.

Accompanying the Minister during the visit was Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane (CoT), Councillor Randall Williams and his delegation, and officials from the DWS led by the Gauteng Provincial Head, Mr Sibusiso Mthembu.

Minister Sisulu said it was vital for her to visit the facility in order to properly understand the concerns that were raised by the SA Human Rights Commission after the community lodged a complaint with the Chapter 9 institution.

She said she understood the reasoning behind President Ramaphosa merging the Ministry of the two Department, of Human Settlements and of Water and Sanitation because they are interlinked.

Minister committed that she would reprioritise the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG) to prioritise the further renovation and upgrading of the facility.

"There are a number of informal settlements that need to be serviced and upgraded to formal settlements. This is one continuum of the cycle of human life. So, it makes it easier for me to say I do have the money and will give it to you in the form of the USDG," Minister Sisulu said.

Minister urged the Mayor to announce this because it would give hope to many people given that the country had faced a tough time during the fallout from the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation during its oversight visits to the facility in 2019 and 2020 instructed the City of Tshwane urgently resolve the water and wastewater challenges.

Minister Sisulu said that she was confident that the upgrade that was carried out at the treatment works was bearing fruits.

Some of the work that the Minister was told has been successfully done included the completion of all excavations to the design levels, fully installing two X belt presses and dredging of the maturation dam, as well as supplying chlorine on an ongoing basis.