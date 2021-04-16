Ghana: Kotoko Management Acquires Apartments for Playing Body

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

After decades of renting hotels for camping ahead of matches, Asante Kotoko have now acquired two fully-furnished apartments for their players.

According to a Times Sports source, the apartments were rented and will serve as an accommodation for more than 30 players.

Accommodation for players of Kotoko has always been problematic with players residing in hotels which constantly come at a cost to the club.

The apartments are located at Ahinsan and Kwamo, suburbs of Kumasi.

The source, however, added that the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management is planning to permanently put up a club house for the playing body to cut back accommodation challenges confronting the club.

It is expected that this latest development would motivate the players ahead of their cagey Premier League tie against Great Olympics on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have taken delivery of Hisense items worth over GH¢20,000 including refrigerators, television sets, and air conditioners to be used to furnish player apartments for the Adako Jarchie training complex.

