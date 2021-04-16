Ghana: We Can't Live Without Trees

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
opinion

Ghana is said to have a total land area of 23.85 million hectares(ha)with major vegetation formations such as the closed forest, northern savannah, coastal savannah and the coastal strand and mangrove.

These are roughly divided into the High Forest zone in the south, accounting for a third of the land area and the Savannah Zone in the north, accounting for the remaining two-thirds.

The closed forest zone contains high value redwoods and other species of commercial importance while the savanna and the mangrove belts have related trees.

Trees are very important for human and animal survival. They are sources of food and medicine to both humans and animals, while they form the basis of habitats for animals like birds and squirrels.

Humans go further to use trees for shade wood products for building and as fuel in cooking. Wood is used for such other things as furniture and in constructing houses, bridges and parts of vehicles.

Trees are sources of oxygen for human survival while they rather absorb carbon dioxide and its otherwise harmful effects on man. Trees protect our sources of water from drying up from the effect of the sun.

In fact, the importance of trees clearly support the axiom that'when the last tree dies, the last man dies', yet human activities such as human settlements and their expansion due to rapid population growth; farming activities; road construction; development of industries and other economic concerns and even construction of recreational centres have resulted in the unbridled cutting oftrees.

This has resulted in deforestation, climate change and environmental degradation collectively threatening human and animal survival.

The forest area of Ghana was estimated at 9.17 million ha, covering about 40% of the total national land. In 1992, it had reduced to only about 1.5 million ha of "intact closed forest", according to sources like the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Today, there is the serious need to pay attention to trees, hence the move by the Green Ghana Project to plant trees across the country, beginning with the planting of 5 million on June 11, this year alone is something that must be applauded by all.

One activity that threatens the survival of trees involves both illegal and even legal small-scale mining.

At the moment we need to solve the problem of deforestation and related issues not only through tree planting but also others. This is why we commend the government for asking the Forestry Commission to suspend the issuance of Forest Entry Permits for mining purposes until otherwise determined.

The Ghanaian Times also want to suggest that it is about time we check land use for settlement. The government should play active role in the provision of housing and expansion of settlement by encouraging perpendicular development more than the lateral one. That means we should building of more storeys than the single ones all over the place.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.