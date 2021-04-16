Ghana: Twitter to Set Up Its First African Presence in Ghana

Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Jack Dorsey, via a tweet, has announced that the company will be setting up a presence in Africa.

"Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you, Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo," he said.

In a statement, Twitter said "it is now actively building a team in Ghana to be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent."

Twitter indicated several roles, from product and engineering to design, marketing, and communications, for job openings in the company.

However, individuals will fill these roles remotely as Twitter makes plans to establish an office in the country later.

"The choice of Ghana as the headquarters for Twitter's Africa operations is excellent news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country," President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

He also revealed that he held a virtual meeting with Dorsey on the April 7, 2021 where the two parties might have finalised the deal.

"As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting on April 7, 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana's hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana," he added.

According to Twitter, the decision to kick off its African expansion with Ghana stems from the country's dealings with AfCFTA and its openness toward the internet.

"As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana's recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa," the statement read.

The news comes almost 18 months after Dorsey's visit with his Twitter team to Africa for the first time in November 2019. During his tour on the continent, he visited Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa, where he met with different industry leaders and tech stakeholders on matters concerning Twitter and bitcoin.

Dorsey stated that he would return to the continent to live for six months in mid-2020, but the pandemic made sure that plan was soiled. Since then, not much was communicated by Dorsey or the Twitter team about the visit, although in September, the company subsequently made some mental health and cultural partnerships with local communities across the countries, Afrochella and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana, Amref Health Africa in Kenya and Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria.