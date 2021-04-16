Ghana: Badminton Association, University of Education Sign MOU to Promote Sports

The Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) and the University of Education's Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports (HPERS) Department last Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the game.

At the signing ceremony held at the University of Education, Winneba, the MoU will establish and undertake cooperative programmes in the areas of badminton research, badminton university course, training, scholarships, technical and physical education for athletes, technical development in sport management and administration.

Speaking at the event, Ghana Badminton President Evans Yeboah was optimistic the MoU would create other avenues outside the sport.

"Our collaboration with the University of Education is another great step for Ghana badminton's growth. We are hopeful about his development and the partnership with the university is in line with our 2024 strategic growth of building partnerships with educational institutions in the country.

"This MoU agreement will not only promote educational research and sports development for Ghana Badminton ecosystem, but offers opportunities and access for our Badminton World Federation (BWF) University course for the students at the university.

The Ghana Badminton's BWF Shuttle Time University Course on graduation will also offer two national and international certification to HPERS students at the university, while the national federation provides the knowledge and support required to deliver fun, safe, and enjoyable badminton lessons, assisting the university and college students undertaking to teach physical education and sports-related courses at the university.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, head of the HPERS Department at the University, Dr Ernest Yeboah Acheampong, said the MoU brought together expanding core values as a sports department of the University of Education.

"This partnership includes the exchange of expertise, programmes, training and helping our university students with a leap head in research, sports management with a well-organised national sporting association."

A senior lecturer at the HPERS Department, Prof. Humphrey Pufaa, also shared his thoughts on the need for national associations to partner with universities for scientific methods of approach and guidance in benefiting from the accredited programmes that universities offer.

With the spurring growth of Badminton Sport, the University of Education will be the first university in Africa in the last decade to run the national and international badminton course and are on the road to be globally accredited for the teaching of badminton in a university.