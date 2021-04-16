Angola: Covid-19 - Over 2,900 People Vaccinated in Three Days in Malanje

Malanje — About 2,940 people have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Malanje province, since the beginning of the campaign three days ago, according to the head of provincial public health department, Yolanda Mote Ndosa.

According to the official, who was speaking to ANGOP, this figure represents at least 30 percent of the staff planned for the first phase that ends in 11 days.

The official stressed that the adhesion of the population is considerable, but the sensitisation continues so that the individuals of the priority group (health technicians, elderly people, teachers and personnel of the National Police and Angolan Armed Forces) pay attention to the need to be immunised in this initial period of the campaign.

He said that police personnel, followed by teachers, were the groups that were most coming to the only vaccination point, stressing that other points were expected to be opened, mainly in municipalities, in order to reach more citizens.

The province plans to immunise over 10,000 people in this first phase, as a result of the 14,430 doses of Asrtrazeneca vaccine it received.

