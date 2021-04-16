Angola: Covid-19 - Over 1,360 Citizens Vaccinated in Zaire

15 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — At least 1,366 people have already been vaccinated in Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, in the first three days of the massive immunisation campaign against Covid-19.

Among the beneficiaries are health workers, members of the defence, security and public order forces, the elderly and chronically ill, media workers, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP Thursday, the head of the Public Health Department in the region, Fonseca João Miala, said the process that has been taking place since Monday only in Mbanza Kongo is a positive one.

According to him, the 50 health technicians vaccinated 356 citizens on the first day of the campaign, 455 on the second and 555 on the third day, with a growing trend in the number of vaccinated individuals.

The increase, according to the official, is due to the fact that the users already show up at the campaign premises with a pre-registration made by the related institutions.

The post of the massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Mbanza Kongo is set up inside the second building of the provincial government.

Fonseca Miala said the campaign will start this Friday (16), in the municipality of Soyo, and will be extended, in the following days, to the other four municipalities of the region.

Among the beneficiaries are health workers, members of the defence, security and public order forces, the elderly and chronically ill, media workers, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP Thursday, the head of the Public Health Department in the region, Fonseca João Miala, said the process that has been taking place since Monday only in Mbanza Kongo is a positive one.

According to him, the 50 health technicians vaccinated 356 citizens on the first day of the campaign, 455 on the second and 555 on the third day, with a growing trend in the number of vaccinated individuals.

The increase, according to the official, is due to the fact that the users already show up at the campaign premises with a pre-registration made by the related institutions.

The post of the massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Mbanza Kongo is set up inside the second building of the provincial government.

Fonseca Miala said the campaign will start this Friday (16), in the municipality of Soyo, and will be extended, in the following days, to the other four municipalities of the region.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.