Angola: Covid-19 - Over 1,360 Citizens Vaccinated in Zaire

Mbanza Kongo — At least 1,366 people have already been vaccinated in Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, in the first three days of the massive immunisation campaign against Covid-19.

Among the beneficiaries are health workers, members of the defence, security and public order forces, the elderly and chronically ill, media workers, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP Thursday, the head of the Public Health Department in the region, Fonseca João Miala, said the process that has been taking place since Monday only in Mbanza Kongo is a positive one.

According to him, the 50 health technicians vaccinated 356 citizens on the first day of the campaign, 455 on the second and 555 on the third day, with a growing trend in the number of vaccinated individuals.

The increase, according to the official, is due to the fact that the users already show up at the campaign premises with a pre-registration made by the related institutions.

The post of the massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Mbanza Kongo is set up inside the second building of the provincial government.

Fonseca Miala said the campaign will start this Friday (16), in the municipality of Soyo, and will be extended, in the following days, to the other four municipalities of the region.

Among the beneficiaries are health workers, members of the defence, security and public order forces, the elderly and chronically ill, media workers, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP Thursday, the head of the Public Health Department in the region, Fonseca João Miala, said the process that has been taking place since Monday only in Mbanza Kongo is a positive one.

According to him, the 50 health technicians vaccinated 356 citizens on the first day of the campaign, 455 on the second and 555 on the third day, with a growing trend in the number of vaccinated individuals.

The increase, according to the official, is due to the fact that the users already show up at the campaign premises with a pre-registration made by the related institutions.

The post of the massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Mbanza Kongo is set up inside the second building of the provincial government.

Fonseca Miala said the campaign will start this Friday (16), in the municipality of Soyo, and will be extended, in the following days, to the other four municipalities of the region.