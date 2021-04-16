Angola: Covid-19 - Over 3,000 People Vaccinated in Cuanza Norte

15 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — At least 3,276 citizens of the priority group have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, a campaign that started Saturday in Cazengo municipality, the provincial capital.

The target group is the Defence and Security forces, teachers, health professionals and the elderly over 60 years old.

According to ANGOP, the citizens were satisfied with the celerity and quality of the service provided by the teams, stressing that in a short period of time they ensure the registration and vaccination.

The elderly Paulo Ibango, 76 years old, praised the initiative of the government in ensuring the immunization of citizens against the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that he did not feel any change in his organism after receiving the jab.

The worker of the Ministry of Interior, Luís Bernardo, praised the level of organisation and efficiency demonstrated by the Health professionals at the site, which, in his opinion, is contributing for the quick attendance of the citizens.

Chitavi Lino, from the National Demining Institute (INAD), considered the process simple and quick enough and appealed to the other citizens to join the campaign for the protection of life, due to the lethal character of Covid-19.

