Ghana: Global Fiscal Response to Covid-19 Hits U.S.$16 Trillion - IMF

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Global fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last 12 months according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has reached $16 trillion.

In its April 2021 Fiscal Monitor, the Bretton Wood institution notes that prompt fiscal responses by world governments have strengthened health systems and provided emergency lifelines to households and businesses.

Adding fiscal responses have mitigated severe contractions in economic activities.

It however, noted that the huge fiscal support along with drops in revenues has raised government deficits and debt to unprecedented levels across all country income groups.

According to the IMF, "Average overall deficits as a share of GDP in 2020 reached 11.7 percent for advanced economies, 9.8 per cent for emerging market economies, and 5.5 per cent for low-income developing countries."

In Ghana, fiscal deficits on the account of the COVID-19 pandemic per data released by government increased to 11.7 per cent end-2020, from a previous deficit figure of 4.7 per cent in 2019.

The country's debts as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) witnessed an increment of 13.7 percentage points from a total debt figure of GHs 218 billion (62.4 per cent of GDP) in 2019 to GHs 291 billion (76.1 per cent of GDP) in 2020.

The Bretton Wood institution, however, notes that fiscal deficits in 2021 are projected to shrink in most countries as pandemic-related support expires or winds down and revenues recover.

Noting overall deficit is set to narrow in 2021 to 7.7 per cent of GDP to 4.9 percent in 2026.

In Ghana, the government anticipates a reduction in fiscal deficit from the current 11.7 per cent to 9.5 per cent by the end of 2021.

This is on the back of anticipated increment in the mobilisation of tax revenues for the year.

Despite the projected reduction in overall fiscal deficits across the globe, the IMF notes that uncertainty concerning fiscal outlook around globe is unusually high stating that, "The upside, faster-than-expected vaccinations could expedite an end to the pandemic, boosting revenue collections and reducing the need for additional fiscal support."

"On the downside, a more protracted economic downturn, an abrupt tightening of financing conditions amid high debt, a surge in corporate bankruptcies, volatility in commodity prices, or rising social discontent could inhibit the recovery. In general, the longer the pandemic lasts, the larger the challenge for the public finances," the IMF added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.