Nigeria: Rohr Hails Ahmed Musa's Short Deal With Kano Pillars

16 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ahmed Musa's sensational transfer to Kano Pillars has been applauded by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who said he believes his captain can gain match fitness at the NPFL club.

Ahmed Musa became a free agent in October when he parted ways with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and he will now be at Pillars till he agrees terms with a foreign club.

"I am very happy for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club of Kano Pillars," Rohr said.

"This will allow him to keep in shape while waiting to find a club elsewhere in the world."

"Kano Pillars are a good club and I wish him all the best at the club," he added.

Rohr came under heavy criticism after he called up Ahmed Musa for last month's AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

He won his 96th cap with the Eagles as a late substitute against Lesotho.

The second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin in June with Nigeria drawn in the same group as Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.