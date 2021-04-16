Ghana: Vodafone Cash Hub Agents Win Big in Akyedie Promo

Vodafone Ghana has rewarded its best performing Vodafone Cash Hub Agents with a variety of prizes.

The prizes include a brand-new Suzuki Alto salon car at the 2021 Vodafone Cash Hub Akyedie Awards ceremony held at the telecommunications giant's headquarters in Accra.

Over 400 super-agents across the country also received television sets, smartphones, tablets, home appliances and many other prizes for their hard work and invaluable commitment towards Vodafone's drive for financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The ultimate winner, Mr Abdul-Kamal Dabuo of Wa-Tabaraka Enterprise from Wa in the Upper West Region, received the keys to a brand-new Suzuki Alto salon car to climax the event.

Remarking on the award, Abdul-Kamal expressed immense gratitude to Vodafone for recognising his efforts and encouraged fellow Vodafone Cash agents and entrepreneurs to take their Vodafone Cash businesses serious, as it is a worthwhile, lucrative, secure and rewarding business venture.

"I am elated to have been recognised and celebrated by Vodafone. I'm also super proud to be driving home this brand-new car! Vodafone truly values its agents. It's always a good feeling for hard work to be rewarded and I look forward to injecting even more effort in my business to yield further rewards in the future," he said.

He said, "more importantly, I'm proud of what I do because Vodafone cash is genuinely making a positive change in the lives of its customers and I encourage my fellow Vodafone Cash agents and all entrepreneurs out there looking for a viable business venture to look no further than Vodafone Cash and pursue it with all seriousness."

Other winners including Nyarko Enterprise, Tu-philoshie Enterprise, My Kids Pride Links, Edebeck Enterprise and Linda's Fashion Centre, also expressed similar sentiments and lauded Vodafone for the gesture and the exciting awards.

Vodafone's General Manager for Regional Sales, Mr Samuel Sarpong, reiterated Vodafone's commitment to taking the agenda for financial inclusion in Ghana to the next level. He explained the rationale for the Cash Hub Akyedie Awards as well, saying:

"The Akyedie Awards is a scheme designed to reward our hard-working super agents based on their achievements of specified targets. We believe that together with our agents and our secure and convenient Vodafone Cash platform, we can push to achieve financial inclusion and economic empowerment for all Ghanaians. This is in line with our new brand positioning and tagline."

"Together We Can. We also believe that this awards scheme is essential to encourage and empower our agents to do more, as we work to expand our existing agent footprints across the country," he said.