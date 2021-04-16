Ghana: Changing the Face of Social Commerce Is Influencer Marketing Platform Afrostylicity

2020 has been a monumental year for eCommerce. While we can all admit it was a strange year for sure and quite challenging at times, it was also a revolutionary year.

2020 forced us to look at eCommerce and digital media in new ways, and there is no more looking back. Social commerce is on the rise as influencers create dedicated communities of followers looking for guidance in a myriad of industries, and the potential for brands is enormous.

Afrostylicity - an influencer marketing platform and collaborates with top lifestyle and fashion brands to drive sales and bolster social commerce.

According to experts, what brands are learning is that social commerce can no longer be ignored.

Seventy percent of consumers look to Instagram for product discovery, and by making shopping directly accessible on social platforms, we are changing the way we look at commerce in general.

Raising Brand Awareness

As social media adapts to consumer needs, the strategies are changing. Afrostylicity leverages social media to raise brand awareness, drive traffic to the brand's website, and generate sales.

Whether it is through shoppable feeds or shoppable pins now, social media marketing has changed for the better for brands. Audiences can directly connect with brands through social posts. This makes influencer platforms like Afrostylicity even more valuable. An influencer is no longer just a conduit to advertising; the role is much larger now.

The Power of Influence

Afrostylicity has extensive networks of committed and dedicated followers. Their followers are invested in what they have to say and, in turn, are purchasing the products they choose to promote.

Today, 49 percent of consumers depend on influencer recommendations, and 89% of women use social media to guide their purchasing decisions. Even teens are in on the benefits of social commerce, with a staggering 70 percent of teenagers admitting that they trust influencers over traditional celebrities.

These numbers only prove that the power of the influencer is rising. Coupling that with the direct purchasing power of social media platforms and partnering with an influencer can become one of the most profitable strategies for brands.

The ROI Potential

A reported22 percent of marketers claim that influencer marketing is the most effective way to gain new customers. Researchers have found that businesses earn about $6.50 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing. As per Afrostylicity's experts, influencer marketing is now the fastest-growing channel for brands beating out more traditional methods such as email marketing, organic search, and paid search.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ROI is a big deal for brands. At its highest returns, the ROI for brands can top $20 for every $1 spent, making it life-changing for many companies. Not only have brands found it is a highly profitable way to market their businesses, but they are also learning that the prospects gained through influencer marketing are much more substantial. Conversion rates are higher along with repeat business directly resulting from the trust in the relationship.

With all these benefits, influencer marketing platforms like Afrsotylicity continue to promote the usage and development of social commerce, alongside boosting follower engagement. The fact that social media platforms are developing easy ways to shop right within their apps is monumental. It proves something about influencers we've known all along - influencer marketing is powerful and social commerce represents the present and the future of social media marketing.