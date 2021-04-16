Ghana: Girl, 16, Arrested for Mobilising Thugs to Assault Man, Friends

15 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 16-year-old girl, who allegedly mobilised thugs to assault a man, who allegedly posted her picture on social media, and two others, has been arrested by the police.

The girl (name withheld) and the thugs armed with cutlasses attacked the man and his two friends at their homes and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on them.

The Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the arrest to theGhanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

She said on Monday at about 3:00 pm, a victim (name withheld) and resident of Teshie Rasta, reported to the police that he received wounds on the shoulder, neck and forehead.

DSP Tenge said a group of young men numbering about seven rushed into the rooms of victims, attacked them with a cutlass and made away with flat-screen T. V. Set, IPad, Iphone and IPhone 12.

She said the police met the suspects escaping from the crime scene with the booty on board a Ford vehicle with registration number GS 8362-Y.

DSP Tenge said the police apprehended the girl and her accomplices, Samuel Obeng Kwakye,31, and Kwakye, and retrieved a cutlass, booty and the Ford car.

She stated the suspects have been provisionally charged with stealing and causing harm and would soon be arraigned.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the girl told the police during interrogation that one of the victims posted her picture on Whatsapp and labelled her a commercial sex worker.

