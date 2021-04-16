Ghana: Police Impound Niger-Bound Bus Carrying 'Wee'

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Techiman — The Bono Regional Police Command yesterday impounded a Niger-bound VIP bus loaded with 260 slabs compressed leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, at Techiman in Bono East Region.

According to the police, the key suspects, Ibrahim Haruna, 37, and Awudu Yakubu, driver of the VIP bus with registration number GC5118 Z, claimed they were not the owners of the consignment, but have been directed to deliver the 'goods' to someone in Niger.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baba Saanid Adamu, Deputy Bono Regional Police Commander, who confirmed the story, here in Sunyani, yesterday, said the suspects were arrested upon a tip-off.

He said the operation was led by Superintendent (Supt) Kennedy Adusei and Chief Inspector Salifu Yahaya, following a ti- off that a vehicle carrying the consignment together with some passengers had left Alaba in Kumasi enroute to Niger.

The police, ACP Adamu said, quickly moved and intercepted the vehicle at Techiman and upon investigation found the items hidden in the air condition compartment of the vehicle.

He said upon interrogation, the key suspect, Haruna, claimed he was not the owner of the item and that he was asked to deliver the items to someone in Niger.

ACP Adamu said the police were investigating the case and had alerted the Ghana Immigration Service to be on high alert at the various borders of the country, to arrest people who would attempt to use Ghana as a safe haven for drug peddling and other criminal activities.

