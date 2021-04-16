Ghana: Murder of Girlfriend - Bail Application of Accused Deferred to April 15

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — A Ho High court, deferred to Thursday, April 15, its ruling on a bail application by Philip Caesar Kumah, 20, who allegedly beat his 32-year-old girlfriend, resulting in her death later in hospital.

Counsel for accused, Mr Raymond Akpatsa, filed for bail for his client at the High Court last month while the case was before the Ho Magistrate Court One.

The High Court initially fixed Monday, April 12, for the ruling, but the date coincided with the vaccination of the staff of the Judicial Service in Ho against COVID-19, hence, the adjournment.

Meanwhile, the magistrate court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo has heard that Kumah and the deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, were Level 200 and Level 300 students respectively of the E.P. University College, in Ho.

Sergeant Ben Amoako, who presented the facts, said that quarrels often ensued between the lovers, during which the accused assaulted the deceased.

Recently, the prosecution said, another misunderstanding arose between them in Ho and Kumah beat her up again.

After the assault, the deceased complained repeatedly to a friend about the persistent pains she suffered in her heart and how she was no longer able to breathe with ease, the court was told.

Sgt Amoako said Akpalu was finally taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital, on March 7, but died the next day while on treatment.

According to prosecution, Kumah denied knowledge of the cause of his fiancée's death in his caution statement.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family for burial and Kumah who is on a provisional charge of murder will appear before the magistrate court again on April 22.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.