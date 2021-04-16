Ghana: Use Ramadan for Peace, Prosperity - Bawumia

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President,Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for continuous peace and prosperity of the country.

Muslims in the country started the fast yesterday, April 13.

In a statement extending his warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, the Vice President said "On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, I extend my warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast.

"The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in the Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of our peaceful coexistence as a people.

"Let us use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country, and the well-being of loved ones.

"Let us also be mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques.

"May the Almighty Allah accept our devotions and grant us and our nation the blessings of Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem."

