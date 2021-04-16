Ghana: Promote Virtuous Act to Ensure Peace, Stability - -COMOG Urges Muslims

Ghanaians have been urged to promote virtuous acts to ensure peace, stability and development in the country, as they begin the month-long Ramadan fasting.

"We call on all Muslims to remember that as the fasting person's prayer is answered until he/she breaks the fast, we must pray excessively for ourselves, our families and relatives, our scholars, our leaders, our departed souls and for mother Ghana for unity, peace, stability, and prosperity."

"Ramadan is the month wherein Allah shows much Mercy to His servants, forgives our sins and assures us of emancipation from hell fire. Let us therefore be merciful and sympathetic to the vulnerable in society, forgive one another of wrongs done and forge ahead as a community of believers in the omnipotence of Allah."

This is contained in a press statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Coalition of Muslim Organisation (COMOG), signed by Sheikh Abdur Rahman Botchway, Chairman, COMOG Committee for Dawah and Inter-Religious Dialogue, copied the Ghanaian Times.

"We use this opportunity to call on the leadership of our dear country - the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, to ensure that our institutions work to weed out unscrupulous individuals and groups who have taken over our communities and media space for their so called spiritual activities including "quick money" to ensure peace and security for the development of our nation," the statement added.

COMOG, therefore, condemned the recent murder of the 10-year old boy, Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, in Kasoa in the Central region for alleged ritual purposes.

"As a country, we have no future if our up and coming youth have this perception about life - that life is all about making money even if it means taking human life. We, therefore, call on relevant institutions, especially the National Communications Authority and the National Media Commission to subject our media houses to scrutiny to ensure that their programme content for public consumption is safe."

The statement added that "As COVID-19 is still with us, lets therefore be mindful of the recommended safety protocols as we go about the congressional prayers as law abiding citizens and individuals."