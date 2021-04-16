Ghana: Armed Robbers Strike in Taadi - Kill Man, Injures Wife, Bolt With Money

Takoradi — A 61-year-old man, Charles Kwakye, was on Monday shot dead in broad daylight at Takoradi-Amanful, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, following a robbery attack on the man and his wife by six armed men.

The robbers, who rode two motorcycles, shot Mr Kwakye in the right chest and bolted with a travelling bag containing cash,including 6,000 CFA, 50 Euros, 80 Switz Franc and GHc 12,700, while Monica Nda, the wife, suffered a cut on the face.

The deceased has been deposited at the Takoradi Hospital Mortuary while Monica is responding to treatment.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

She narrated that at about 2.45pm on Monday, the police received information about shooting at Amanful-Takoradi, and that Mr Kwakye had been shot and rushed to the Takoradi Hospital.

She said, the police rushed to the Takoradi Government Hospital and found Mr Kwakye lying dead at the mortuary.

DSP Adiku mentioned that investigation revealed that Mr Kwakye was resident of Switzerland with wife, Monica Nda, and came to Ghana about two weeks ago to monitor their building project at Mpintsin, in Takoradi.

She explained to the Ghanaian Times that at about 1 pm on Monday, the couple went to Takoradi-Amanful to buy building materials and whilst sitting in their Hyundai Sonata private car with registration number GE 4022-16 parked at Amanful, nearthe Anaji Trotro Station, they were accosted and attacked by six armed men, who rode two motorcycles.

"There was a struggle between the victim and the robber. The robber shot the victim at the right chest and bolted with the bag and its contents. The victim was rushed to Takoradi Government Hospital, but, died shortly on arrival," DSP Adikurecounted.

She said "efforts are being made by the police to get the culprits arrested for interrogation. We also assure the public that the police command is taking all the needed measures to provide security in the region".

This is the third robbery attack recorded in Takoardi in a spate of one week.