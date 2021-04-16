Ghana: Armed Robbers Strike in Taadi - Kill Man, Injures Wife, Bolt With Money

14 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Takoradi — A 61-year-old man, Charles Kwakye, was on Monday shot dead in broad daylight at Takoradi-Amanful, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, following a robbery attack on the man and his wife by six armed men.

The robbers, who rode two motorcycles, shot Mr Kwakye in the right chest and bolted with a travelling bag containing cash,including 6,000 CFA, 50 Euros, 80 Switz Franc and GHc 12,700, while Monica Nda, the wife, suffered a cut on the face.

The deceased has been deposited at the Takoradi Hospital Mortuary while Monica is responding to treatment.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

She narrated that at about 2.45pm on Monday, the police received information about shooting at Amanful-Takoradi, and that Mr Kwakye had been shot and rushed to the Takoradi Hospital.

She said, the police rushed to the Takoradi Government Hospital and found Mr Kwakye lying dead at the mortuary.

DSP Adiku mentioned that investigation revealed that Mr Kwakye was resident of Switzerland with wife, Monica Nda, and came to Ghana about two weeks ago to monitor their building project at Mpintsin, in Takoradi.

She explained to the Ghanaian Times that at about 1 pm on Monday, the couple went to Takoradi-Amanful to buy building materials and whilst sitting in their Hyundai Sonata private car with registration number GE 4022-16 parked at Amanful, nearthe Anaji Trotro Station, they were accosted and attacked by six armed men, who rode two motorcycles.

"There was a struggle between the victim and the robber. The robber shot the victim at the right chest and bolted with the bag and its contents. The victim was rushed to Takoradi Government Hospital, but, died shortly on arrival," DSP Adikurecounted.

She said "efforts are being made by the police to get the culprits arrested for interrogation. We also assure the public that the police command is taking all the needed measures to provide security in the region".

This is the third robbery attack recorded in Takoardi in a spate of one week.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.