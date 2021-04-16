Ghana: Literacy Software to Aid in Reading Launched

A literacy software that will aid in reading and give opportunity for readers to understand their own competences for reading growth and motivation was on Tuesday launched in Accra.

Dubbed: "Scholastic Literacy Pro" it will among other things help pupils, students, corporate entities and individuals to enhance their reading skills, while promoting lifelong learning.

Speaking at the launch, the Regional Manager of Scholastic Literacy Pro, Mrs Joyce Agyare, explained that the software was a powerful reading assessment programme to set a person on a journey of self-discovery and advancement.

"The programme is browser-based and assesses a person's reading comprehension using the lexile framework. When a person logs on they take a comprehension test which measures their reading ability based on how they answer the questions.

Each user experience is different based on ability and reading speed, but typically within 30-40 minutes the test is done and the reading score is instantly generated. The mark or score shows how well they understand what they read. The programme goes ahead to produce a customised list of titles that is consistent with the reading level of the person," she explained.

Mrs Agyare noted that many Ghanaians lacked interest in reading, stressing that "the main reasons why they do not read is because their experience with reading is not a pleasurable nor empowering one," thus expressed the need for Ghanaians to assess the Scholastic Literacy Pro software to solve that problem.

She said the software could be assessed at the Ghana Library Authority at a cost of GH₵60 and it could be subscribed yearly.

"With the Ghana Library Authority as the agency that has been set up to improve literacy outcomes, the goal of our partnership is to help people understand their own reading abilities so that they can read more and reap the benefits of that enterprise," Mrs Agyare added.

She however urged parents to subscribe their wards to the software in order to nurture their reading for future opportunities, noting that the poorest countries in the world read the least.

Mrs Agyare appealed to Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and other corporate bodies to partner her outfit in nurturing and promoting culture of reading in the country.