Africa: Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Rise to Over 117,000

UNICEF/UN0422692/Diarassouba
COVAX COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Côte d'Ivoire (file photo).
16 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 16, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,395,884 while over 9,263,298 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  117,061 and  3,943,388 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,562,931   - and   53,571 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  504,260 ), Tunisia (  279,376 ), Ethiopia (  236,554 ), Egypt ( 213,798 ), Libya (  170,558 ) and Nigeria (  164,080 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

