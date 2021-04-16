Zimbabwe: Muzadzi's Suspension Jolts Dembare Preparations

Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, says the suspension of his right handman, Gift Muzadzi, has thrown their pre-season preparations into chaos.

Muzadzi is facing internal disciplinary processes, from the club chiefs, and was suspended from duty, for alleged insubordination, this week.

Ndiraya, who struck a friendship and close working relation with Muzadzi dating back from their playing days at Dynamos, says the developments could not have come at a worse time.

"It's unfortunate that we find ourselves in this situation," said Ndiraya.

"But, I think, it was made very clear Muzadzi was suspended by the club. Gift has been my right handman for a long time, and it is my hope (he gets retained).

"There is a difference between suspension, and dismissal, and I am just hoping that the club are going to take due process.

"It is my hope and appeal that they look into that issue and assist us in really making sure that we are strong, in that department.

"Gift has so much experience. I am just hoping that he will go through the disciplinary processes. I don't want to influence the process. If Gift is guilty, he must face (the consequences for) his actions.

"He must face the disciplinary committee and clear himself. But, I think, we need his experience in that department for us to form a formidable technical team, and a strong team, in general."

Muzadzi has been conspicuous by his absence, at the team's pre-season training sessions.

Dynamos face a crisis in their goalkeeping department following the unceremonious departures of Simba Chinani and Munyaradzi Diya.

Former Hwange man, Taimon Mvula, who was roped in last year, is the only contracted goalkeeper at the moment.

In the absence of Muzadzi, Mvula has been training by himself and, yesterday, he was also conducting the duties of the goalkeepers' coach by leading the drills with the juniors' goalkeepers.

"We have become so thin in that department and we have only one goalkeeper at the moment, in Taimon Mvula, and we are still engaging another goalkeeper from another team," said Ndiraya.

"I am not at liberty to disclose the name.

"We have to complete the discussions soon so that we are also very strong in that department.

"It doesn't make sense to fortify all the other departments in the team and have a goalkeeping department that is weak.

"That department is very special.

"You can do whatever you may want to do with the other departments but if you come short in that department, if you don't have the experience, it won'r work."

DeMbare are set to get the ball rolling, in the President's Independence Trophy at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Their showdown against Bosso will mark the return of domestic football, after 16 months of inactivity, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The game is going to present us with an opportunity to assess our squad further," said Ndiraya.

"I can safely say that we are done now, with our signings, we are done with our squad except, of course, for the goalkeeping department, which we are going to address as we go forward.

"But, we are almost ready, psychologically, for the game on Sunday.

"Of course we won't be fit, it has been our appeal to the organisers of the game to allow us to use as many players, as possible, so that we avoid overloading these guys.

"At the same time, we also want to thank the organisers of the tournament for giving us the opportunity to unveil our squad, to the fans out there, who have been clamouring to see what we have this season.

"So, Sunday will be a special day for us, a special day for the country and a special day for our fans when they get to see their team in action."

Last year, Dynamos unveiled players such as Partson Jaure, Juan Mutudza, Barnabas Mushunje, Tinotenda Chiunye, goalkeeper Mvula, Lennox Mutsetse, Tanaka Chidhobha, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere and David Temwanjira.

"I think we must all understand that we are still in the early pre-season stage and, given that fact, it's really quite difficult for us to push our players much for the game," said Ndiraya.

"We were focusing on our pre-season in the mornings, and then the game tactics in the afternoon, to make sure that we are, somehow, prepared for the game on Sunday.

"But physically, I must be very honest, we won't be fit for the match.

"I think we all understand that you need a minimum of six weeks, for you to be fit, for the match.

"We have just been taking it nice and slow."