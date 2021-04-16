Angola: President Lourenço At Swearing-in of Congo's Nguesso

15 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço is travelling Friday to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to witness the swearing-in of local President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The press officer to the Presidency of the Republic, Luís Fernando, said Thursday in Luanda that President João Lourenço is being accompanied in the trip by the Foreign minister, Téte António, and members of his office.

According to the official, President Lourenço is expected back in the country later this Friday.

Denis Sassou Nguesso was re-elected on 21 March this year with 88,57 percent of the votes, for a new five-year term.

He defeated six opponents led by his main rival, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, who died of Covid-19 short before the election.

