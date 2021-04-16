Zimbabwe: Stocktheft Suspect Steals to Settle Legal Fees

16 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A man facing charges of stock theft stunned a court gallery in Gweru when he said he was pressed to steal the cattle to settle legal fees owed to a lawyer. The lawyer had represented him in a previous criminal case.

During cross examination, Temba Dube, who was arrested together with Alec Tshugulu (48) -- a bookkeeper at Chitere Chidawanyika Legal practitioners and police Constable Jacob Chisirimunhu, who cleared the five stolen beasts said the five beasts were part of legal fees owed to Mr Tonderai Chitere -- the owner of the legal firm.

The three appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mr Edwin Marecha on Monday and pleaded not guilty to stock theft. They were remanded to April 26 on $5 000 bail each.

The State's case against the three is that on 9 April, Alec Tshugulu visited Gweru Central Police Station and asked Constable Chisirimunhu to clear the cattle.

The court heard that Chisirimunhu then cleared five cattle using Gweru Central form 392 serial number 3331511 without visiting the scene. Tshugulu only gave the description of the beasts to Chisirimunhu while they were in the police office.

It is the State's case that Tshugulu then hired a truck to Ruby Farm where he met Dube before they loaded the five cattle into the truck at night. They were then stopped by some farmers who were suspicious of their movements during the night.

The villagers also sought the assistance of a local member of the neighbourhood watch committee and took the accused to Gweru Rural Police Station where they were detained.

Some of the farmers from the Ruby area managed to identify their cattle, the court further heard.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.