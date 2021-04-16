Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Finance Minister Meets Representatives of Baceca

15 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy had a pre-budget consultative meeting with representatives of the Building and Civil Engineering Contractors Association (BACECA), this afternoon, in Port Louis.

The Chairperson of the BACECA, Mr Nicolas Pougnet and a member of the association, Mr Didier Adam, were in attendance.

The 2021-2022 budget will focus on supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening resilience and tackling challenges facing Mauritius.

