Mauritius: Fishermen Associations Make Recommendations for the 2021-2022 Budget

15 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Representatives of Fishermen Associations met the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, today, in Port Louis, for a pre-budget consultative session in the context of the forthcoming budget.

Around ten representatives from the Syndicat des Pêcheurs, Association des Pêcheurs de Poudre d'Or, Roche Noires et Bain des Rosnay, Mauritius Fishermen Co-operative Federation (MFCF) Ltd, Association des Pêcheurs Professionel de Mahebourg, Association des Pêcheurs La Gaulette, Innovative Fishers Association, Fédération des Pêcheurs de Quatre Soeurs, Deux Frères et Grande Riviere Sud Est, participated in the meeting.

In a statement after the consultative session, the stakeholders qualified the meeting as very fruitful and positive.

According to them, the different recommendations made will help to further improve and consolidate the maritime and fisheries sectors which have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They expressed optimism that the various proposals will be taken on board in the 2021-2022 budget.

Recommendations

Several issues and propositions were voiced out by the representatives.

The MFCF Ltd and the Syndicat des Pêcheurs representatives proposed the following: the purchase of two industrial fishing vessels to be used for long liner fishing and shoal fishing; the renovation and upgrade of the "Maison des Pêcheurs" of Tamarin so that it can be used as a fish processing unit; soft term financial facilities up to Rs 2 million; write-off of loans of fisherman taken in the year 2000 with reference AF at the Development Bank of Mauritius Ltd; a fishing academy so that fishermen and skippers can be trained professionally for offshore fishing and; voluntary retirement scheme for fishermen above 60 years old.

