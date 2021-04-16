Liberia: Opposition Politicians and Sex - Is It Time to Keep the Zip-Up?

16 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Julius Kullie Kanubah

The Editor,

The Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf era of governance was characterized by a lot contentious discussions in relation to the political opposition to the Johnson-Sirleaf administration.

As President, Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf deliberately hired some of the most loosely, if not, aggressive talking species, deploying them at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, but also at the Presidency with the nomenclature of Presidential Press Secretary.

One aim of the Johnson-Sirleaf information strategy was to ensure offensive propaganda geared toward putting the opposition to the administration on the defensive through dirty politicking.

Many instances of such offensive campaign suffice. However, for our purposes, the case of what was dubbed a 'sex scandal' implicating the loudly talking opposition politician, Simeon Freeman, is relevant.

In mid-2011, news broke that a 29-year old lady had accused Mr Simeon Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) of sexual abuse, that is, failing to settle his sex bill with her - after they both had sexual intercourse. Indeed, this was a damaging allegation on the character of Mr Freeman, who as a self-inflated opposition leader and presidential aspirant, preaches the message of integrity and morality within society, especially the public sector.

Simeon Freeman had his accuser and/or victim to contend with within the public domain amid massive media reporting of the so-called Simeon Freeman Sex Scandal.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.