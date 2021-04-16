Liberia: Opposition Politicians and Sex - Is It Time to Keep the Zip-Up?

opinion

The Editor,

The Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf era of governance was characterized by a lot contentious discussions in relation to the political opposition to the Johnson-Sirleaf administration.

As President, Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf deliberately hired some of the most loosely, if not, aggressive talking species, deploying them at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, but also at the Presidency with the nomenclature of Presidential Press Secretary.

One aim of the Johnson-Sirleaf information strategy was to ensure offensive propaganda geared toward putting the opposition to the administration on the defensive through dirty politicking.

Many instances of such offensive campaign suffice. However, for our purposes, the case of what was dubbed a 'sex scandal' implicating the loudly talking opposition politician, Simeon Freeman, is relevant.

In mid-2011, news broke that a 29-year old lady had accused Mr Simeon Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) of sexual abuse, that is, failing to settle his sex bill with her - after they both had sexual intercourse. Indeed, this was a damaging allegation on the character of Mr Freeman, who as a self-inflated opposition leader and presidential aspirant, preaches the message of integrity and morality within society, especially the public sector.

Simeon Freeman had his accuser and/or victim to contend with within the public domain amid massive media reporting of the so-called Simeon Freeman Sex Scandal.