Botswana: Mysc Marks 100 Days to Olympics

15 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tebogo Lephogole

Gaborone — The Japanese Embassy together with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) on Wednesday marked the 100 days to the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games set for July 24 to 23 August.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to bring together athletes from across the world Botswana included.

"With great excitement, Botswana through MYSC is looking forward to fielding a Team Botswana (Team BW) at these Games despite the innumerable challenges that our athletes had faced", minister Tumiso Rakgare said at the 100 days countdown Pep rally for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He said the government would continue to support Team BW to build momentum towards the Olympic Games and appealed to the nation to do the same.

He congratulated the Japanese government on the feat, as nations would be looking ahead with both hope and excitement at the largest sporting event that would showcase elite sporting at its best.

The minister said the cancellation of the games in 2020 were not only devastating to the thousands of athletes across the world but could have been a blow to the government and people of Japan given the level of investment put into the project.

He further noted the games would be very unique that shall forever be remembered in history.

For his part, the Ambassador of Japan Hoshiyama Takashi congratulated Team Botswana for qualifying for the Olympic Games.

He further noted that time was now for every Motswana to cheer the athletes and assure them of the support.

"You are not only representing Botswana, but you are carrying the dreams of all Batswana and our dreams as well", he said

Hoshiyama said ambassadors and heads of international organisations stationed in Botswana graced the event to encourage local athletes and show their support.

Hoshiyama said the games were expected to bring together approximately 20 000 top athletes who will take charge against each other.

Botswana National Olympic Committee president Colonel Botsang Tshenyego said the government through MYSC had underscored its support for the team's preparations towards Tokyo 2020 despite the economic challenges brought by COVID-19.

"With locally organised competitions as well as regional opportunities that present themselves, we will continue to strive to qualify more athletes such that we can attain our target of 15 athletes to Tokyo 2020", he said.

Tshenyego said they were working tirelessly to ensure the safety of Team BW against COVID-19 during the games. He also noted that they had also approached MYSC and other health stakeholders to consider inoculation for the team.

He said the Local Organizing Committee and Tokyo 2020 organising committee had assured them that the games would be simple, safe, and secure.

"The games are meant to leave an important legacy termed the: Tokyo Model," Tshenyego has said.

