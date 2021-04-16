Liberia: Public Sector Workers, Student Groupings Postpone Protest

Public sector workers and student groupings comprising of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) and the Mano River Youth Parliament or MRYP Liberia chapter have postponed a planned protest to demand the removal of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah.

They accused the Finance Minister of poor performance and being an architect of the bad state of the economy. According to them, Minister Tweah's dismal performance is responsible for the challenging economic situation that has engulfed Liberia.

But speaking on behalf of the government to scores of reporters Tuesday, April 13, 2021 following a closed doors meeting with the various groupings, the Chief Imam of Liberia, Ali Krayee said, the groups agreed to defer their planned protest to an unspecified date to allow them sit with relevant stakeholders and government officials to derive concrete solutions to the state of the economy.

"The planned actions that should have been taken have been postponed indefinitely, pending further discussion with relevant government authorities for now.

We aren't saying they have cancelled it, but at least their actions will not be taken, rather these groups have all agreed to meet government ministries at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town outside Monrovia to discuss practical solutions to their problems, because the Ministry of Finance alone can't solve those problems; there are teachers and other key players involved", says Imam Krayee.

He names those involved as teachers, House Committee on Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education, among others and that the Minister of Finance, Samuel Tweah has consented to address the groups' concerns.

The Imam adds that the pending discussion is expected to center on teachers' salaries, government salary harmonization, and drastic cut in the National Budget against allotments for student groupings.

Imam Krayee also discloses that Minister Tweah has agreed and committed himself to employing two youths in his office to serve as liaison between the student groupings and the government.