Ethiopia: Fana Hagos, Former President of Tigray Supreme Court Appointed As President of Mekelle University

15 April 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Fana Hagos Berhane (PhD) has been appointed as President of Mekelle University replacing Professor Fetien Abay who has been serving as Acting President of the University since mid-September 2020.

Fana Hagos (PhD) said," I have been notified of the appointment effective as of yesterday and I am pleased to accept this responsibility," while talking to Addis Standard, explaining that her appointment came as a result of her application to the post.

She also added, "I want to address major concerns of the university particularly on the continuity of the academics programs despite the situation in Tigray. I am determined to make the University play a significant role in rebuilding and developing Tigray."

Abdulkadir Kedir (PhD), Deputy Academic President of Mekelle University, told Addis standard," Dr. Fana has been appointed for the presidency of the University following a stepwise shortlisting of applicants from the announcement disclosed to fill the presidency post."

According to Abdulkedir, their applicants including Professor Fetien Abay, the former acting president of the university who had applied for the post but her application couldn't be processed as she was not in the country at the moment. The deputy academic president, however, when asked about the university's relation with that of the Regional Interim Administration said," That with the exception of issues like community service engagements there is no much engagement with the Tigray Interim Administration or any influence over the appointment of Dr. Fana to replace the Acting President."

According to her profile, Fana Hagos (PhD) received her bachelor's degree in law from Addis Ababa University, her Master's degree from the University of Free Africa, and her Ph.D. degree from Warwick University, UK, and had worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the African Academy of Sciences in Nairobi, Kenya.

She previously worked as a prosecutor for the Tigray Regional Justice Bureau and has been an Assistant Professor of Legal Studies at Mekelle University for 12 years while serving as Director of the University's Gender Studies Institute and Dean of the College of Law and Governance. Prior to her appointment as President of Mekelle University, she served as President of the Tigray Regional Supreme Court for four years and six months..

It is to be recalled that Professor Fetien Abay came as an Acting President of Mekelle University. She took the position after the long-serving Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot who was relieved from his duty on September 14. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.