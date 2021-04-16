Liberia: Dr. Daniel E. Cassell Urges Muslims to Fast and Pray Against Worsening Living Conditions

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has urged Liberian Muslims to use this holy month of Ramadan to fast and pray for improvements in the living conditions of the fellow compatriots and the growth and development of the country's struggling economy.

Dr. Cassell is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dr. Cassell's Foundation and the Kwenyah Security Firm in Liberia.

Liberian Muslims recently joined their counterparts around the world in observance of the Islamic holy month of fasting-Ramadan.

In a Ramadan statement released in Monrovia Thursday, Dr. Cassell observed that the living conditions of Liberians continue to worsen, while the country's economy is declining under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government of President George Manneh Weah.

According to him, Liberian Muslims must use this time to remember their fellow citizens, most of whom are hopeless battling these difficulties in the Liberian society.