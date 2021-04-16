Liberia: NPA Pythons Hit Barrolle 59-57 to Set Up Game Three in LBA Best of Three Play-Offs

16 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Monrovia — NPA Pythons fought back to beat Mighty Barrolle 59-57 in game two of the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) First Division Best of three play-offs, Wednesday night at the Open Air Sports Commission on Broad Street.

After handing Pythons their first defeat of the season, Barrolle appeared to be winning the second match, but the experience Pythons side came from down to win the match in a thrilling fashion.

Both teams had to play the remaining time of the first match which ended in chaos last week with the Rollers guided by Asaad Fadel winning 86-82 points.

The deciding clash will be played on Friday, April 16 with the winner meeting Sensational LPRC Oilers in the Best of Five' Finals which is expected to start on Sunday, April 18.

Oilers won two of the best of three play-offs clash against Bushrod Bulls to book a place in the final.

