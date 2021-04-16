Liberia: Storm Leaves Hundreds Homeless in Bomi Township

16 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Bomi County — A severe night-time storm that swept across Zepeh Clan, Senjeh District, Bomi County on Tuesday, April 13 left widespread damage, blowing off roofs and leaving some homes uninhabitable.

Families in Gayah Hills Town in Zepeh Clan area were left to pick up the pieces after the violent storm compounded their already desperate living conditions.

At least 100 houses were affected - of which about more than fifty were seriously damaged - and residents lost most of their belongings during the storm. The victims, most of whom are women and children are sleeping in the open, while children are being sheltered into churches and school buildings.

The Town Chief of Gayah Hills Town, Konah Harris who was one of the victims of the storm, said she was asleep in her home when she suddenly felt rain drops on her face.

"When I looked up, I saw that the roof sheets were all gone. Shocked, I took my children and we hid under the bed for cover until the storm passed.

"I have lost everything. And I don't know what I will do to rebuild my home, she said."

Another victim, Kemah Scott, said the storm destroyed everything she had. "This rain has destroyed everything. It washed away all my belongings. My house is gone. The pain is unbearable."

She decided to demolish part of her damaged house as she feared that it would collapse on her while she was sleeping.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.