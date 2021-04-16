Liberia: Liberty Party Adopts Gender-Sensitive Policy for 50-50 Representation of Men and Women for All Appointed and Elected Positions

16 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee of the Liberty Party (LP) has resolved to implement a gender sensitive policy that would see both women and men gain equal seats for both elected and appointed positions.

Liberty Party is the first political party ensure level plain field for gender participation.

The chairman of the party, Musa Bility recalled that upon his ascendency to the party's leadership, the national executive committee of the party resolved to implement a 50/50 balance of officers in the youth wing.

