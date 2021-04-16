Liberia: 'Liberia's Investment Climate Is Ripe With Abundance of Untapped Natural Resources' - VP Howard-Taylor Tells United States Investors

Monrovia — The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia Jewel Howard-Taylor has addressed the Equity for Africa Summit organized by the Liberty University in Washington DC, the United States.

Serving as one of the Panelists via virtual presentation on April 14, 2021, the Vice President spoke on the theme: "Good Governance, making a difference".

In her brilliant presentation, Madam Vice President asserted that Good Governance encapsulates fundamental values that define a common vision of democratic governance; and it makes a difference when the tools, processes and structures required making policies transparent, participatory and accountable are utilized.

Vice President Howard-Taylor also intimated that the citizens of Liberia now have a better appreciation of the Nation's development initiatives through open government process, and as a means of making a difference in good governance, Liberia ratified the African Common Agenda (ACA) on the SDGs and the African Peer Review Mechanisms (APRM) to evaluate and monitor it's good governance portfolio.

The Vice President affirmed that Liberia's investment climate is ripe with abundance of untapped natural resources and called on United States investors to explore investment opportunities in Liberia.